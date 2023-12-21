The winter solstice is here, and so is Capricorn season. Since this resilient and enterprising zodiac sign is the only one that ends and begins the year, it feels appropriate that this is the season when we review what we've achieved and make plans for what's next. Since analytical Mercury is still in retrograde, today is especially useful for year-end reviews and activities. Meanwhile, relationships are also highlighted, as flaky behavior could be an issue today. If a connection has been rocky, there could be a make-it-or-break-it moment with respect to New Year's resolutions.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Take a practical approach with money and finances. Avoid making an impulse buy.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

You may be craving a getaway. Maybe it's time to plan a trip or outing. Research your options.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

You're usually very social, but you may need a break from folks for now.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Fun with friends or your partner could be the highlight of your day.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

It may be time to move on from a job in favor of something better. Meanwhile, if your schedule has been chaotic, today can restore the balance.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Your creative energy gets a huge boost. If there's anyone who can put it to good use, it's you.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

You may be busy with family or household tasks. Handling these responsibilities now can give you a chance to relax later.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

People may not be as reliable as you'd like them to be today. Try not to take it personally. Clear communication can stave off misunderstandings.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Be mindful of entertaining gossip or talking behind someone's back. Maintain integrity and focus on your own affairs.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

With a new birthday on the horizon, acknowledge how far you've come and how much you've done.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

If you're feeling rundown or stretched thin, what's something you can stand to put off until a later date?

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Connect with people who make you feel inspired. Reuniting with an old friend can also be uplifting.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're independent, inventive and highly intelligent. You hate to follow rules or trends, but you weren't born to fit in anyway. In relationships, you need to be surrounded by people who give you the freedom to be yourself. You encourage others to embrace their own individuality as well. You enjoy experiences that take you outside of your comfort zone. You get the most pleasure out of anything cutting-edge or unconventional. This year, with whatever you dream up, there's a strong chance that you can make it real.