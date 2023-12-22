The grounded energy that the cosmos are sending our way is just perfect for last-minute holiday prep and checking other items off our to-do list before we clock out for the weekend. We should be able to take care of whatever's on the agenda with efficiency and ease. The current astrological weather will be particularly useful for handling tasks concerning business and finance, food and hospitality, and tech and media. We'll just need to double-check our work with Mercury still in retrograde.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

You may be inspired to work on projects that require revisions or to reconnect with a former colleague. You're on the right track.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Reading, studying or revisiting a work of art that inspires you could be good ways to utilise your time today. If you're travelling, prepare for delays.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

If there's a matter that you haven't yet been ready to deal with, you're presented with an opportunity to take care of it.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Someone may have good advice or a show of support to offer you. Be brave and ask for help if you need it.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

You might feel like you're finally able to get a handle on your schedule or workload. There's less stress for you!

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Expect success with a creative project. Your love life may be picking up, too.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

A conversation with a family member, roommate or someone connected to a real estate matter leads to a positive outcome.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

This can be a great time to rework a piece of writing or an idea. You can also be productive by catching up on emails and clearing out your inbox.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

If you've been stressed about a money or work issue, you may find relief or a resolution today.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

You could experience a "light bulb" moment that helps change your mind for the better.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Your intuitive energy is strong today. Don't doubt what you know. You're spot-on.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Working with a group to brainstorm ideas will prove to be worthwhile.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You take great pride in your intelligence and ideas. You may even be a great educator or someone who enjoys solving problems. When you share your thoughts, you do it with integrity, and you make sure that you have the facts to back you up. Being authentic is important to you, and you thrive in connections with people who you can trust. Those who know you consider you to be generous, consistent and loyal. This year gifts you a chance to reconnect with yourself through experiences that foster confidence and excitement.