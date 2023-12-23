The weekend has arrived, and many of us may be looking to catch up on rest, spend time with family and partake in holiday festivities. However, with Mercury in retrograde, delays with travel and issues with communication are to be expected. Some patience and resourcefulness may be needed to get around any problems that arise. The first half of the day has a stressful energy to it that may make it difficult to get on the same page with others, but the vibes for the evening are much more chill.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Patience will pay off in just about any situation you encounter today. Take it easy. Be flexible.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

It may be best to lay low until you feel like being social again.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Miscommunication may be an issue. Do the best you can and try not to take what others say or do to heart.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Try not to run yourself ragged. A friend may want to connect with you. Conserve your energy so that you can do something fun with them.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

It's impossible to make everyone happy. That said, what do you need to do for the sake of your own joy?

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

A matter concerning your home or family could be extra stressful. Make sure that you have a place to blow off some steam.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Your nerves may be frazzled due to an issue with travel or a breakdown in communication. The best you can do is to just breathe and let it go. Try a different approach.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

There could be issues with money. You may need to call on someone for advice or assistance. Aid will arrive.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Be mindful of sharing unsolicited opinions and feedback. If it's not truly constructive, leave it alone. Pick and choose your battles.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Rest and relaxation should be your biggest goal for today.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

You might hear from an old acquaintance or friend. Whether or not you want to reconnect is another story.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Following your intuition can help you avoid making an unnecessary mistake.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're empathetic and sensitive to the feelings and needs of others. You always seem to know what to do to make people feel seen and appreciated. While there may be moments when you give too much of yourself to friends and family, you're learning the necessity of balance and reciprocity. You may be creatively talented or someone who works to help or heal others. You possess gifts that can help change the world for the better. You inspire people with the power of your words. This year, love, pleasure and fun will be major themes for you.