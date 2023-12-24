The day begins on a sour note, especially for those of us who may be travelling or have a full day ahead. In addition to the usual Mercury retrograde frustrations, we may notice a melancholy mood permeating this morning's vibes, making it hard to get into the holiday spirit. The good news is that the mood shouldn't last long, clearing up by midday. However, for anyone who's having a difficult time today, the calming and supportive energy for the afternoon is great for self-care activities. Redirecting our energy into tasks that feel constructive and restorative will benefit us the most.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

There's no use in worrying about things you can't control. Focus on the issues you can do something about.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Try not to be so close-minded. You may meet someone who pleasantly surprises you.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

You may have a lot of responsibility on your shoulders. Be open to receiving help. It's there if you need it.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Being positive may prove to be a difficult task. Being around someone encouraging can shift the vibe.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

If you're not feeling too social today, don't beat yourself up. Besides, you probably have items on your to-do list that need your attention.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

You may not be able to get much work done today due to forces beyond your control. Take it as a cue to relax or do something more fun.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Staying home and tending to chores around the house may be more satisfying than going out.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

It might be hard to shake off negative feelings today. Enjoying music, movies or other works of art could bring you comfort.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Don't overcommit or promise too much. Be more judicious about who gets your time and energy.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Avoid getting overworked. Take care of yourself.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

You might not be able to get something that you want right now, but it may actually be better to wait.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Feeling down? Your friends can cheer you up. Reach out to a few!

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're a deep thinker. If there's a problem, you're usually the best person to solve it. You often catch the details that others miss, and you always bring a fresh perspective to the table. You're industrious and disciplined. Whatever you aim to accomplish, your resourcefulness and work ethic are what help you succeed. People usually look to you for advice because you're sensible and down-to-earth. You always put a great deal of thought and care into anything you do. This year, simplify your life. Focus on your well-being.