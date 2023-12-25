The day offers feel-good vibes that should make family get-togethers and events enjoyable. As long as we opt to stay away from discussing hot-button topics and sharing unwarranted opinions or advice, interactions should be pleasant and rewarding. Love, kindness and compassion are the themes for the day, as we're encouraged to connect with the people we love and give back to people in need. It also might be prudent for us to steer clear of people or tasks that drain or pull on our energy. Taking extra precautions with driving and travel will help keep stress to a minimum.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Doing sweet or thoughtful gestures for someone you love truly is its own reward.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Talking with your partner or a close friend about your plans for the future can help you stay positive about what's to come.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Volunteering your time for a good cause can be fulfilling today.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Try to take it easy and relax. Fun and enjoyment are the goals on the agenda today.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Enjoying quiet time at home or an intimate family gathering may be more appealing than being out among a throng of people or doing anything that requires a lot of time and energy.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Be mindful of being overly judgmental of others. Live and let live.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Donating money or items to a charitable organisation is a great way to embody or encourage the good that you want to see in the world.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Being open-hearted with others can encourage them to do the same. It's OK to be vulnerable.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Don't hold onto a grudge that's not worth it. Practicing forgiveness can be hard to do, but it's not impossible.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Connecting or spending time with friends may be something that fulfills you today.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

You may receive a show of support or appreciation when you least expect it. You are loved.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

You are an inspiration to those around you. Never forget that.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're the kind of person who will advocate for people who are unable to advocate for themselves. You know how to bring out the best in others, and you believe in the goodness of humans. You're an idealist at heart, and you're always doing what you can to make the world a better place. You're charming, funny and extremely loyal to those you love. Your imagination is rich with ideas and possibilities. You get a lot of enjoyment from dreaming and creating, as well as inspiring those around you. This year, emotional fulfillment will be important. Listen to your heart.