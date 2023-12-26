Under today's family-oriented full moon, the positive vibes from yesterday continue, as we're encouraged to connect with our loved ones and surround ourselves with warmth and affection. This can also be an ideal day to offer care and support to others, since the energy of the full moon inspires us to embody kindness and empathy. Since full moons are also times when ongoing issues can come to a head, there could be some drama to deal with. But, on the plus side, if a problem arises concerning our homes or families, the current cosmic weather can be helpful for resolving it.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Spending time with family or anyone else who provides you with emotional nourishment is encouraged.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

You may receive some positive or encouraging news. This can also be a great time to have a heartfelt talk with a person you love.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

The odds should be in your favor regarding a financial issue or a matter concerning your business or employment.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Expect success with a goal that you've been working toward. This is your moment.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

You may be ready to move on from something that no longer feels fulfilling or sustainable for you. Letting go may be difficult, but it's necessary.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

You may get a heartwarming reminder as to why friendship and community are so important.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Celebrate your triumphs and achievements. You've come a long way.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

The investments that you've made in your personal growth will reward you for years to come.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

What do you have the power to change? Focus your energy on that.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Today may confirm the future of a partnership, and that future looks promising.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

If you've been working to improve your health and wellness, you may see progress today.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Enjoy the feel-good energy that's in the air. Every little moment of joy and laughter counts.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're a loving, supportive and generous person. You possess a deep understanding of the human condition, both the negatives and positives. Your kindheartedness is exactly what the world needs. You're protective of who and what you love, and your strength and resilience can get you through the toughest of challenges. You're a visionary, but you're not just talk; you put in the work to make your dreams come true. Your intuition is a powerful gift, as is your creativity. This year, self-reinvention is the theme. Make way for a whole new you!