While we're officially in the lull of the holiday season, many of us may not be thinking a great deal about work or other obligations for the time being. Though, for those of us who can't put off our responsibilities, this can be a great day to check tasks off of our to-do list. Of course, said tasks should be Mercury-retrograde-approved, like revisions or reviews. In terms of fun, the day's planetary vibes are also supportive of friendly get-togethers and other activities that are designed to inspire, educate and uplift.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Taking a course or training in your field could aid you with your professional goals. On another note, part of being a good leader means having a willingness to learn and observe.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

You may be inspired by an idea. Write it down so that you can come back to it and flesh it out later.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

If you're unsure about something you want, don't feel pressured to make up your mind. Talking to your partner or a friend could give you some clarity.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Sometimes it's necessary to shake things up a little bit. Make some useful changes to your routine.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

You probably won't want to do much today besides relax or have fun. Try and do both.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Connecting with your best buds could help you through the holiday blues or home- and family-related drama.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Things may not go as planned today. Being flexible will help.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

You don't need to spend a lot of money on a getaway. You can escape for a few hours by going on a walk, watching a movie or reading a book.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Choose your battles wisely. Opt for empathy or compassion where and when you can.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Give yourself the gift of community today. Donating your time or resources to a charitable cause can also be a heartwarming experience.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

You might find it helpful to reassess your goals. Maybe there's something you want to do differently. Now's your chance!

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Self-confidence looks good on you. Don't second-guess yourself.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

Your mind is always hungry for knowledge. You're the type of person who never stops learning. You solve complex problems with ease. While others thoughtlessly barrel forward through life, you take the time to reflect before making your move. Being intentional about the choices you make helps you to succeed because you always have a backup. You're resourceful, and you excel anytime you think outside of the box. You stand by what you believe in, too. Your words always align with your actions. This year, great things are coming your way.