We may be feeling noticeably tired or sluggish today. As such, we'll hardly be in the mood to work or do much else. However, taking the day off or creating some space in our schedule to kick back and chill can still be productive. Creativity and compassion are encouraged, too, which may inspire us to tap into our imagination or heart space. Meanwhile, due to the hazy skies, now may not be the best time for making major decisions or having serious discussions. With Mercury still in retrograde, we may need to be mindful of misunderstandings and errors in judgement.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

If you've been feeling inspired to do more good in the world, it's a great time to put action behind your intentions.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Be mindful of misjudging others. Get the facts first.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

It might be hard to get on the same page with others today. Try not to take it personally.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

There may be lots that you want to accomplish, but you may be unsure of where to start. It's OK to take baby steps for now.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Working on a creative project or hobby could bring you cheer. Also, carving out time that's just for yourself is necessary.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Avoid overextending yourself for others. Allow people to help you for a change.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Sticking to a schedule might prove to be difficult. It may be best to reschedule or postpone plans.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

It could be easy to lose track of your money or spending today. Be practical.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

If you're going to do something nice for someone, make sure that you're really doing it from the heart.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

You may have a lot on your mind. Lean on the shoulder of a friend.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Focus less on others and more on your own priorities today.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

If you're not feeling confident, shower yourself with love and appreciation. Remember what makes you special.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're motivated by passion, kindness and creativity. Whether it's the work you do or the goals you go after, you're someone who has to believe in your mission. You don't rush your way through life; you slow down long enough to take it all in. You base your decisions on your intuition, since following your gut feeling has never steered you wrong. You're versatile and able to adapt to any situation or environment. Going with the flow is something that you do well. This year, as you work toward what you want, don't forget to practice gratitude for what you already have.