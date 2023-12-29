We can expect some pleasant cosmic weather to help us beat the holiday blues. It's another day where we can expect work to be the furthest thing from our mind, inspiring us to relax and play. Over the past few weeks, we may have been more focused on our closest bonds, emotional depth and intimacy, and anything else we hold dear to our heart. Today, we might find that we're craving more fun, adventure and experiences that fuel our sense of hope. We're invited to connect with people who can both inspire us toward greatness and make us laugh.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Stay in alignment with your values. Doing so will always point you in the right direction and provide you with meaningful experiences.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Quality time with someone you cherish will feed your soul.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

A chat with someone you admire can be both enlightening and heartwarming.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

What's the best way that you can nourish your mind and body today? Put it on your to-do list.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

It's a great day to go on a date or meet a potential love match. If you've already found the one, plan something romantic that you can do together.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

You may be in full-on homebody mode today. Sometimes you just need to be in your own cozy little bubble.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Who says that social media is always negative or depressing? You can find a lot of inspiring and funny content there - cat memes included.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Lending your talents to do something good for others can be both impactful and personally rewarding.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Shower yourself with self-love. There are moments when it's necessary to be your own biggest fan.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Be protective of your energy now, as it may be easier to absorb people's bad vibes. Practice good spiritual hygiene.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Connect with friends and surround yourself with love.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

You might feel a moment of satisfaction for what you've been able to accomplish this year, this week or even today. Bask in the feel-good energy.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're wise and philosophical. You derive lots of pleasure from new and exciting experiences as well as connections with brilliant and creative people. Of course, you're someone who is intelligent and imaginative as well. You quest for the truth, and you steer clear of anything that might compromise your integrity or your values. You do your best to stand up for what's right. Your warmth and generosity keep you surrounded by love and laughter. You succeed because you believe that you can. This year, romance and self-love is where you will flourish.