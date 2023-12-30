New Year's Eve might be a bit of a dud, but today's cheerful vibes allow us to make up for it. It's a perfect day to get together with friends and family for joyful celebrations and entertainment. Lucky Jupiter also ends its retrograde today, which should help us in terms of finances, personal growth and development, and our sense of joy. Still, as the Mercury retrograde continues, we should aim to take things slow in terms of important planning, decision-making and scheduling. That said, we're encouraged to dream and envision what we wish to create for the future.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

An outing or excursion could be fun as long as you plan for any hiccups with travel. If you stay close to home, engage in a hobby that brings you joy.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

It may be time to let go of some negative emotions. Journal writing or counseling can help.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

You may reconnect with someone from long ago. It seems that the reunion will be happy.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Sometimes getting back to the basics or simplifying our life can be a good way to combat overwhelming feelings.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Doing something you used to love as a child (perhaps with your children or grandchildren) could be a great way to spend your Saturday.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

It might be hard not to focus on or bring up the past, but exploring or talking about it could be the key to your healing.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

If you've been experiencing an issue with a sibling or a friend, today gives you an opportunity to work things out.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

When you act with integrity, good things will come to you.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Make fun and adventure your focus for today. Prioritize the things that bring you happiness.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Enjoying some alone time will recharge your batteries.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

You may be in the mood to socialise and celebrate. It can be a great time to attend a gathering or an event.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Revisiting an idea or project that you've shelved can be productive. You might have a breakthrough.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're funny, outgoing, and full of light and positive energy. Whenever you come around, people smile and welcome you with open arms. You know how to have a good time. When things go wrong, you don't sit around sulking for too long. You consider your options, and you get back out there, completely unafraid to try something new. You speak from the heart and approach life with fearlessness and verve. Although folks may try to copy you, they can never recreate your inventiveness or originality. This year, know that when you expect good things to happen, they will manifest!