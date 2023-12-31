Usually, we plan parties and celebrations for New Year's Eve, but this time around, the energy feels more muted than vibrant. As such, it might be best to bring in the new year doing something more chill or low-key, like watching the ball drop from our living room with friends and family. For some people, cleaning and organising their home is a New Year's ritual. Under today's skies, which favor simple and practical activities, decluttering can be a great ritual, as we're encouraged to let go of the old and welcome in the new.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Write down what you want to manifest for the new year. It will help you stay focused on what's truly important.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

It might be better to save your dollars rather than splurging. You'll get far more satisfaction from it.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

You'll most likely enjoy staying at home for a low-fuss celebration, as opposed to being surrounded by strangers or too many people.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Give yourself a break, especially if you're usually the one who plans events for friends and family. Let someone else take over the job.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Doing something kind for others ensures that there will always be love and positivity to go around.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Don't bog yourself down with too many obligations. What's something you can do that's just for you to enjoy?

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Let go of what you can't control and pay more attention to what you can.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Avoid being judgmental of others. Also, if people are offering you help or support, take them up on it.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Showing others some consideration is a good thing to do. They'll thank you for it.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Put self-care into practice today. Do something fun or interesting that can help you get out of your head.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Avoid ruminating on the past or the future. Stay in the present. How can you enjoy the now?

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Don't worry about the haters. Your true friends will always have your back. Remember how much you are loved.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're shrewd, analytical and down-to-earth. You're innately curious, and you never pass up a chance to learn something new, especially if you can put the information to practical use. You're deeply devoted to the people you love. You're skilled at solving problems, and you do what you can to be of service to others. You're dedicated and disciplined. You enjoy being productive and feel your best when you have structure in your daily life. You make valuable contributions to your craft and your relationships. Having you around makes the world better. This year, you can achieve great things.