Hopefully, many of us were able to take this past weekend to recharge because it's full steam ahead today. The air is full of enthusiasm and energy, giving us ample fuel for reaching our goals. Confidence and courage are the keywords for today, as we're encouraged to put our fears and doubts aside and take a chance on a new opportunity or path. The current cosmic weather is perfect for initiating a plan or project that we wish to see take off and grow. With a little gusto and grit, we can make the impossible possible.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Trust your gut with decisions. You're on the right track.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

You may be craving some time away from all the noise and busyness. Pencil it into your schedule.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Getting involved with a team or group effort could be profitable or beneficial for you.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

If you're ready to go after a career opportunity, the timing is on your side. Meanwhile, don't compare yourself to others. Be proud of what you've accomplished.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

You may have a big idea that you want to pursue. What can you do today to start laying the groundwork for it?

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Be fearless, whether it's with your sharing your heart or your talents.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

You can feel good about moving forward with a potential partnership. It's a win-win choice. Too, the help that you've been needing could arrive today.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

If there are conversations you want to have or connections you want to make, now's the time to make them happen.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Your investment in a creative passion or project will prove to be a wise decision.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Working on your self-development or improvement will pay off in more ways than one.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Writing down your dreams or thoughts could trigger a moment of clarity or inspiration.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

You have a better chance at reaching your goals if you pursue those that are truly meaningful to you.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're passionate, gutsy and full of life. You don't sit around and allow the world to pass you by. You enjoy being on the go and having lots to do, try and explore. You're always interested in what's new and cutting-edge. You possess an enterprising spirit, and you probably consider yourself a go-getter. You're also very warm and outgoing. People often enjoy connecting with you because there's always fun to be had. Your playful energy helps to balance the more serious and determined side of yourself. This year, go wherever your curiosity leads you. Get ready for some eye-opening experiences.