It may be Valentine's Day, but the current planetary vibe is anything but romantic. There's a moody tension in the air that may erupt in arguments. Getting along with others will most likely be difficult, as folks may be more stubborn than usual. As such, we'll need to be mindful of getting into power struggles or engaging in unnecessary drama. Knowing when to detach from a situation and practicing good boundaries can help keep frustration to a minimum. By later tonight, the vibe should become more relaxed.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Don't compromise on your values to make others happy. Stick to your beliefs.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Taking a straightforward approach toward reaching your goals will always be better than taking shortcuts.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Don't be afraid of the unknown. Life could pleasantly surprise you.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Patience will be the key to getting where you want to be. You can't rush the process.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

It may be necessary to exercise boundaries with others today. It's OK to say "no."

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Avoid taking on more than you can realistically handle. Don't try to be a superhero.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Check in with yourself about what you really want or desire. You might learn something new about yourself.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

You may be feeling more sensitive than usual. Be mindful of letting people push your buttons. If you're angry about something, get to the root cause.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

You're not always going to be right about everything, and that's perfectly OK. There's no glory in being a know-it-all.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Being flexible will enable you to accomplish more than being rigid.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Your intuition is strong, but your fears can be just as powerful. As you sit with your thoughts, see if you can recognise what is intuition and what isn't.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

If you're concerned about something, don't sweep it under the rug or pretend it will go away. Face it head-on.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're deeply committed to living life your way. You're not the type of person to just go along with what everyone else is doing. You consider yourself a nonconformist. With the strength and determination that you possess, you're able to beat the odds. You're not afraid of a challenge. Though there may be times when you may create unnecessary obstacles for yourself. Learning to better recognise what you can and can't control can aid you in bringing more ease to your life. This year, know you have the power to succeed with whatever you wish to accomplish.