The energy for today favours fun and entertainment. We'll most likely be in the mood to socialise and connect with friends rather than busying ourselves with everyday tasks. The day is perfect for in-person or virtual events, specifically anything centered on learning and education, the arts, and science and technology. Getting involved with community initiatives designed to help others could also be enriching. Due to some of the intensity in the air, we may need to be mindful of engaging in squabbles and power struggles. Remaining cool and objective in our interactions will help.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

If you want to effect change, consider getting involved with a humanitarian organisation within your community.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

If a current goal or ambition no longer feels meaningful to you, maybe it's time for a change.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

You may need a break from work or responsibilities. Traveling could be a nice way to escape. Catching up on reading or taking a fun workshop are also options.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Engaging with the spiritual side of life could be healing or uplifting for you.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Allowing others to help you could be one of the best things you can do for yourself. Too, spend time with people who make you happy.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Investing time and energy into your self-care is how you can be the most productive today. Everything else may need to wait.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Prioritise romance and joy. You could use a little light in your life.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Redecorating or reorganizing your space could bring you some peace of mind or make things more efficient.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

In-depth conversations with others can be invaluable and enlightening. Be open to meeting new people.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

You could be successful in magnetising money or a new job.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Don't be afraid of rejection. Be bold. Be daring. Be yourself.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

You may opt to keep a low profile, especially if you're feeling moody. Take care of your emotional well-being.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're deeply loyal to friends and loved ones. You cherish close bonds with others over casual connections or acquaintances. It may not be easy for you to let your guard down, but when you take the time to build trust with others, you create unshakeable relationships. People often find you charismatic. It doesn't take much for you to win others over. Though it's your originality and imagination that draws people to you the most. This year, you may be moved to work through any insecurities or self-doubt you may have. This is the year to believe in yourself.