We're getting rays of supportive energy from the cosmos today, which should help us succeed at whatever we set out to do. It's one of those noticeably productive kinds of days where we can make a sizeable dent in our to-do list and get closer to reaching our goals. Meanwhile, our intuition may be stronger than usual, encouraging us to follow our instincts when making plans or decisions. For those of us who may be facing a challenge, we can harness today's planetary power for some added courage, resilience and hope.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

You should be able to handle any matter concerning your home or family with ease. If you're in need of emotional nourishment, fill up your cup.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

If you have an idea that you're trying to bring to life, there are people in your orbit who can help. Reach out to them.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

It's a great day for advancing your career or professional goals. On another note, sticking to your principles will help you overcome obstacles.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Be resolute in the choices you make today because you're on the right track. Trust yourself.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Knowing when to step back and take a break will give you the fuel you need to succeed.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

You may be reminded just how much you're loved and supported. You've got people in your corner.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

A take-charge approach will help you get things done.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

You can benefit greatly by learning from others. Sharing your truth or wisdom can be good for you as well.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Perhaps it's time to give your space a deep cleaning and get rid of stuff that you're no longer using. Apart from this, resolve and fortitude can help you get through the day.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Spending a romantic evening with the person you're sweet on is something worth planning. Collaborating with others on a project will also be worthwhile.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Doing what's necessary to care for your health and well-being should be the goal for today.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

If you want to be noticed for your talent, now's the time to put yourself out there and grab people's attention.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

Where there's a will, you will surely find a way. You're adept at figuring out even the toughest of problems. You're a caring soul, and you invest a lot into your relationships. You keep your word and always strive to do your best. Life has a way of working out for you because of your work ethic and upbeat attitude. This year may put you in the spotlight for doing something that you love. If you're unsure of what you're passionate about, engage in new experiences so you can find out.