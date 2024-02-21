Today could be intense, particularly when it comes to exchanges with others. Egos could clash, so we may need to be mindful of disingenuous, overly selfish or demanding behavior within ourselves and with others. At the same time, we should be careful of assuming the worst of folks or allowing our insecurities to seep into our relationships. Exercising healthy boundaries can be one way to navigate some of these challenges. Being objective and refusing to take anything personally can be another way to handle whatever today throws at us.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

A stubborn approach might not work today. Try being a bit more flexible. Too, don't be so quick to react to what others do. Play it cool.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

You may feel like you're being pulled in too many directions. Allowing folks to help could alleviate some of the pressure.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Be mindful of getting into petty arguments with people. It's not a constructive use of your time.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Do something nice for yourself. Avoid overextending your time and energy to others.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

It might be a good idea to lay low and keep to yourself for a little while, at least until some of the tension in the air subsides.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

It could be easy to get overwhelmed or stressed out today. Take care of your mental well-being.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Don't look to others for validation; look within.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Family drama could interfere with what you're trying to accomplish today. Exercising boundaries or prioritising your needs may be necessary.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Don't even think about adding one more thing to your to-do list. Say "no." Take a break.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Why insist on doing everything yourself when there's people who are willing to lend you some assistance?

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Instead of trying to control what others do, set an example with your actions.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

If something feels off, talk about it. Bringing the issue out into the open can keep it from getting worse.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You refuse to let anything stand in your way to success. Not many people have the kind of enthusiasm and drive that you do. You're loving and affectionate, and you always go above and beyond for a friend. Your loyalty runs deep - as does your courage. You've got a tremendous heart. You're not scared to step outside of your comfort zone. People might even consider you quirky or unique; though you love being a nonconformist. By being yourself, you make people less afraid to be who they really are. This year, taking the slow and steady route will help you reach your goals.