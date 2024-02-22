Imaginative and innovative energy abounds today. If we're in need of a creative spark or some inspiration, we should be able to find it without a problem. At the same time, honoring our unique talents or gifts can also be useful for today. Whether we're working within a group or on our own, we each have something special that we bring to the table, and it can make a major impact or difference. The romantic energy in the air will also be strong, especially for those of us who enjoy spontaneity and intellectual engagements.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Fun with friends may be what you need to blow off steam. Meanwhile, a brainstorm could be productive.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

If there's something you want, like an opportunity for example, push past your fears and go for it.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Don't be afraid of uncertainty. Good things are on the way. Remain open to the possibilities.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

A joint venture or partnership could be profitable for you.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Be mindful of jumping right into a new commitment. Give yourself some time to figure out if it's a good fit.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

You have exactly what you need to reach your goals. Do your best, and don't expect the worst.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

If you're looking for love, don't be afraid to open your heart. On another note, be proud of who you are and avoid comparing yourself to others.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

You may have a lot on your plate. Take time out to rest and regroup.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

You may have an idea or project that you're working on. Connect or partner up with someone who can assist you.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

A calculated risk could pay off. Enjoy the win!

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Your magnetism is strong, and you can attract good things. Just know that if you miss an opportunity, there will always be more.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

A moment of solitude could be good for your peace of mind, creative energy or productivity.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

Failure is not an option for you. You always strive to win. The more passionate you are about something, the better the chances are for you to succeed. You're not shy about what you feel, and you often wear your heart on your sleeve. People appreciate your energy and authenticity. You love your freedom and being able to do things your way. Even though you can be a team player, you still need to bring your own unique flair to whatever you do. This year, you may be ready to make a lifestyle change. If you're feeling your best, then you're living your best.