We may feel either wired or tired under today's full moon. Since health and wellness are emphasised under this moon, feeling rundown may be an issue. Too, this phase of the lunar cycle can usually trigger a catharsis of some sort. As such, the emotional intensity in the atmosphere may be higher than usual. This moon calls on us to do what's necessary for our well-being. In some cases, this may mean asking for help. In other cases, it may mean distancing ourselves from people who don't have our best interests at heart.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

The cosmos may give you a nudge to pay more attention to your physical or emotional wellness. Take the steps necessary to better care for yourself.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

You may be celebrating the completion of a project that's been close to your heart. You could also experience a personal victory that reminds you of how awesome you are.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

It might feel like you've got the weight of the world on your shoulders. Look toward your loved ones for support. Take a time-out if you can.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

A meeting or conversation may lead to positive results. You'll receive confirmation that you're on the right track.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

If one door closes, another will open. Keep this in mind when it comes to how you think about a challenge.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

It's perfectly fine to prioritise yourself and your needs, particularly if it's not something you're used to doing.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

You might need to make the hard choice to step away from a job or a commitment, especially if your peace of mind is on the line.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Expect the love and support of your friends or your community to show you that you don't always have to go it alone.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

There may be an opportunity for you to take on a bigger role or commitment. Make sure it's a good fit.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Speaking your truth may be necessary. Authenticity is everything, and being true to yourself will pay off.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

A tough financial matter could leave you stressed. Be as practical as you can in how you deal with it.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

You could begin a new chapter within an existing partnership or be ready to move on from a stagnant relationship. Decisions, decisions!

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You can adapt to any environment. It often takes a lot to discourage you. You care deeply for your friends and family. You may even do work that involves helping or inspiring others. You've got a witty sense of humor and an appreciation for the many different facets of life. You're insightful and wise. People may often look to you for guidance. You often achieve your goals because you don't give up easily. You can make something out of nothing because you're so resourceful. This year, a promising partnership will be the key to success.