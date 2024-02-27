Collaborative work and projects thrive under today's cooperative vibes. However, there is a risk of taking on too much, so we may need to be mindful of overextending ourselves or setting unrealistic goals. At the same time, while the day favors teamwork, there's still potential for folks to be uncompromising or inflexible, which could create problems. The best way to approach the day is by prioritising thoughtfulness and mutual support. By midday, the energy of the day improves, which should help balance us out.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

It often feels good to show up for your friends or community. However, make sure that you're not stretching yourself thin.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Avoid taking a heavy-handed approach with your work, decision-making or leadership. Perhaps there's an easier or more thoughtful way you can do things.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Sometimes focusing too much on the future can hinder you more than it can help you. Try to stay in the present moment.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

If you're feeling socially fatigued, you might need some time to be in your own little bubble.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Clear and effective communication will be key to successfully working with others.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Prioritising your time and tasks will help ensure that you don't get overwhelmed with all you have to do.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

You don't have to try that hard to win people over. All you need to do is be yourself.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

It probably won't take much for people to annoy you today. Perhaps it's a cue that you need to put more focus on your emotional well-being.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Take your time. Avoid rushing or jumping into action without having a plan.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Instead of trying to prove yourself, sometimes it's better to let your track record speak for itself.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Don't let petty stuff get to you. Take an objective point of view.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

You might feel wired and tired. Set aside time to recharge your batteries.



FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're confident, courageous and fun-loving. You're a go-getter. You don't waste time when pursuing your goals; you get straight to it. While there are moments when you may need to be more patient or deliberate in your actions, your gutsy approach often gets you results. You work well with others, and many find you charming and friendly. You never hesitate to stick up for a friend or fight for what you believe in. This year may be one of profound change and transformation for you, as you're pushed to pay closer attention to your heart's desires.