Our nerves may still be a bit rattled from Monday's lunar eclipse. However, today gives us an opportunity to restore some balance in our lives, which can aid us in getting through the rest of the week. Since relationships are still a focal point at this time, connecting with the people who uplift and inspire us should be the goal; we should also try to display kindness and empathy toward others. Meanwhile, for those of us who may be feeling conflicted between our heads and our hearts, the current cosmic vibes encourage us to go with the latter.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Practice patience with people, especially in difficult situations. You never know what someone might be going through.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Working with a group or team, even if it's just a couple of your friends, could help you cut your to-do list in half.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

If you're hoping to grab someone's attention, your natural charm and penchant for creativity will help you stand out.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

You might need a change of scenery. Perhaps sitting in a cafe with a nice view or planning a staycation is a good option.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Consider taking steps to improve your digital security, like updating your passwords or antivirus software.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

It may be necessary to self-advocate for what you want. That being said, there's a strong chance you'll get a "yes."

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Don't waste your time with petty bickering. Do something more beneficial for your well-being.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Try not to be too surprised or hard on yourself if you don't feel like doing much today. Sometimes you need a break.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Spend quality time with the people you love. Hold them close.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

If it comes down to choosing your head or your heart, go with your heart.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

It might be a good idea to put off big decision-making for another day. The answers aren't clear now, but they will be soon.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

There are times when you might need to remind yourself of your own worth. Today might give you cause.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're daring, confident and goal-oriented. You're not afraid to go after what you want, and if there's one thing you're going to do, it's beat the competition. You don't back down from a fight or challenge. You're often found in the winner's circle. You're as loving as you are fearless. You're protective of your family and friends, and you possess a warm and generous heart. Expect this year to catapult you toward success. You might even be able to make some of your wildest dreams come true.