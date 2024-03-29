Expect the day to get off to a slow and sleepy start, which can be good for those of us who might need to ease into the morning. We should pick up momentum by the late afternoon. If there's important work to be done, we might want to try and save it for a little later in the day when the energy is higher. As we head into the evening, we'll find that the vibe is right for just about anything we have planned, like dinner with a friend or an evening out at a social event.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Give yourself a chance to catch up to yourself. You're not missing out on anything. The right opportunity will present itself at the right time.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Keep company with the people who inspire you to be your best self.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

You may find pleasure in doing what you can for your community or helping others through your work.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Expect to have a big burst of creative energy today. It can assist you in solving problems or achieving a work-related goal.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

If you need a pick-me-up, aim to do something fun. Meanwhile, romance could be sweet.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Be kind with your words. If you have advice or an opinion to share, make sure it's constructive.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Expect your day to get busier as you go along. Keeping yourself nourished will help you keep up.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Your style and charm will enable you to attract what you want. Strut your stuff!

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Your intuition is coming through loud and clear today. Pay attention.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

You may be reminded of just how connected you are to your fellow human beings. Take heart in knowing that you are a part of something bigger than yourself.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Doing work that you value, whether it's professionally or through volunteer work, is not only good for you - it's also good for the world.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Your ability to adapt to any situation may come in handy. It's your versatility that sets you apart from the rest.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're smart, enterprising and imaginative. You love taking risks, and you don't think twice about following your heart. You care about others, and you never hesitate to show up for a friend. You possess strong beliefs and opinions, and you're unafraid to speak your mind. People know that they can count on you for honesty and authenticity. You never try to be anyone other than yourself. Although you may encounter some ups and downs this year, know that you're on your way to success. No matter the goals you want to reach, you're on the verge of a major victory.