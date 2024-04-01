For those with a passion for the sea, a keen eye for service, and a desire to explore the world in the lap of luxury, becoming a superyacht crew member is an exciting and rewarding career choice. Plus, it’s a great way to earn serious money with no overheads as working on board a yacht means your bed and board is all covered by the employer. Yes, the work’s tough and hours can be long but then at the end of the season your savings will look a lot healthier! So let’s talk specifics – this week let’s talk about how to become a stewardess. Serving on board these floating gin palaces requires a unique set of skills, a dedication to excellence, and a love for providing unparalleled hospitality. Here's my comprehensive guide on how to set sail (pun fully intended) on the path to becoming a superyacht steward or stewardess.

Develop Essential Skills:

Let’s talk soft skills for a moment. To succeed as a superyacht stewy, hone your interpersonal, communication, and organizational skills. This stuff is just life skills 101 – you’ll hopefully have developed these just by being alive (ok that’s a bit sarcy but, if you’ve studied for exams or had a part time job you should have these). Attention to detail is paramount, as is the ability to remain calm under pressure. Familiarize yourself with etiquette and refine your problem-solving abilities – attributes that are essential for delivering top-notch service on board.

Complete Necessary Certifications:

Step one is to get your STCW (Standards of Training, Certification, and Watchkeeping for Seafarers), but before even doing that, get your ENG1 medical certificate to make sure you’re medically fit to work on at sea. These certifications are the minimum prerequisites for securing a position on a superyacht. If you have the funds, then a Powerboat level 2 would be a great addition to your portfolio – that means you’ll be able to drive the tender which is not just useful… it’s fun for you.

Acquire Relevant Training:

While a formal training course for working as interior crew isn’t required by yachts, completing courses in, say, yacht specific interior duties (service, laundry, housekeeping etc) could set you apart from other applicants. Especially if you don’t have a strong hospitality background or high end restau experience. If you do interior training, look for PYA endorsed GUEST courses as these are recognised.

Build Practical Experience:

Gain practical experience in the hospitality industry. Work in high-end restaurants, luxury hotels, or private estates or top quality ski lodges to develop that strong foundation in relevant and transferrable skills. This experience will serve as a valuable asset when applying for superyacht stew positions. I love working with crew who’ve worked in luxury chalets as they have all the skills necessary to transition smoothly onto a yacht.

Create a Professional CV:

Craft a polished and professional CV that highlights your relevant skills, education, and experience. Include any certifications, foreign language proficiency, and a professional-looking photo. Your CV is your first impression so if you’re telling people you have great attention to detail in one sentence then spell yacht incorrectly in the next… well you’re going to miss out so take some time over this document!

Network within the Superyacht Community:

Get to where the action is! That means Mallorca in the Springtime. Attend industry events, boat shows (ours is usually held in the last weekend of April over the 1st May bank holiday), and networking gatherings to connect with professionals in the superyacht industry. Building a network can open doors to job opportunities and provide valuable insights into the industry. Keep an eye on Facebook Palma Yacht Crew page as Lars, the admin, often organises crew meet ups.

Dockwalk:

This is the BEST way to get your first yacht job. I’ll cover this in a future article, but just know that most yachts don’t advertise anywhere for their newbies, they pick up dockwalkers with the right attitude and try them out in real life.

Apply for Positions:

Utilize online platforms, crew agencies, and industry-specific job boards to explore job opportunities. Tailor your applications to showcase your unique skills and experiences relevant to the superyacht industry. If you need to adapt your CV or cover letter for a specific job, don’t be afraid to do it. One size doesn’t fit all.

Prepare for Interviews:

I’m going to cover interviews in a future article so stay tuned. But in the meantime: be prepared for rigorous interviews that may assess your problem-solving skills, cultural awareness, and ability to thrive in a dynamic environment. Showcase your enthusiasm, adaptability, and commitment to delivering exceptional service.

I think that’s enough to get any wannabe stew started on his/her journey! Stay tuned for more hints and tips in future articles.