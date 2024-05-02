Weekend events in Mallorca feature circus acts, music concerts, and traditional festivities. Highlights include Circaire performances in Alcudia, Buger's Fira des Jai, diverse music shows in Lloseta and Felanitx, and cultural fairs in Palma, Selva, and Sineu. The lineup promises a vibrant mix of entertainment across the island.

Puerto Portals Farmers' Market is this weekend. Friday, May 3 Alcudia - From 5pm: Circaire, four circus acts in different venues plus concert by Pep Suasi (10pm) at the Circ Bover marquee. Auditorium, Plaça Església, Plaça Vila Roja. Free, except the auditorium. Full details, circaire.com.

, Sineu Fair - 8.30pm: S'Arrual Jazz Mort. Sant Francesc Cloister, C. Sant Francesc 10. Son Carrió, Sant Miquel Fiestas - 2pm: Ringing of bells. 7.30pm: Procession with Sant Llorenç Band of Music, bigheads, pipers; 8pm: Address for the fiestas. Plaça Església. 9pm: Opening of exhibitions. Plaça Can Apollonia. Circaire in Alcudia. Saturday, May 4 Alcudia - From 11am: Circaire, eight circus acts in different venues plus concert by Pep Noguera and Lolita Khaos (10pm) at the Circ Bover marquee. Auditorium, Plaça Església, Plaça Vila Roja, Passeig Pere Ventayol, Circ Bover marquee. Free, except two shows. Full details, circaire.com.

, Sineu Fair - 6pm: Equestrian show. Camp d'en Pineta. Soller, Soller Fair - 11.30am: Giants, dance and procession. C. Sa Lluna to Plaça Constitució. 4pm: Games. Plaça Constitució. Fair in Sineu. Sunday, May 5 Alcudia - 12 noon-7pm: Circaire, six circus acts. Auditorium, Plaça Església, Plaça Vila Roja, Plaça Toros, Circ Bover marquee. Free, except two shows. Full details, circaire.com.

- 7.30pm: Circus Ronaldo, 'Swing'; variety and circus from the first half of the 20th century. Ses Pesqueres football ground car park. Ten euros. cooldaysfestival.com. Inca , Dijous Gros - 8am-8pm: Thursday market in the streets in the centre. 9am-7.30pm: Various shops. Plaça Mercat Cobert. 9am-1.30pm: Workshops. C. Jaume Armengol. 9am-6pm: Science fair. Sant Domingo Cloister. 10am-1pm: La Rivier Band. Plaça Mercat. 1.30pm: Lunch. Plaça de l'Aigua. Eight euros (for charity). 5.30pm: Bingo. Plaça Mercat. 6pm: Aladdin, musical. Plaça Llibertat. 6.30pm: Inca Conservatory concert. Plaça Espanya.

, Soller Fair - 5.30pm: Opening of attractions in Plaça Teixidores. 8pm: Investiture of the brave women, address for the fair. Sant Bartomeu Church. Son Carrió, Sant Miquel Fiestas - 7pm: Children's festival. Sports centre.