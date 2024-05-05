The good vibes continue, making the day excellent for getting out and about or engaging with our daring side. Confidence and a willingness to try something new can be beneficial for problem-solving, as well as for fun and entertainment. The current cosmic weather is also great for sports and physical activities, spending time with folks who lift our spirits, and other action-packed adventures. If there's work or responsibilities that we need to take care of, the cosmos also lend us the motivation and drive we need to get it all done.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Your intuition is very strong today. Make sure to follow it.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Your mind needs a rest. Find a quiet spot and chill out.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Connect with good friends. Let the company feed your soul.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Acknowledge your achievements. And yes, the small wins count, too.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

You might enjoy taking a class or a workshop on a topic you love.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

If you're unsure of someone's motives, you may need to do a little digging to find out the truth.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

You may have some helpful advice to offer. Share your wisdom with someone who needs it.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Today can be great for catching up on work or chores, or getting back imto your wellness routine.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

The focus is on fun. Sports, art, games or spending time with kids are all great options to enjoy.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

You might enjoy entertaining friends and family at your home or visiting relatives. Doing work around the house is also a good way to spend a Sunday.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Consider getting out for some fresh air or finding something interesting to do in your town or neighborhood. Too, making something with your hands might also be enjoyable.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Take a moment or the day to do something good for yourself.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You lead an industrious life. You're not the kind of person who rests on their laurels. You're always striving toward a goal, working on a plan or making improvements. You enjoy the satisfaction of getting hard work done. You're responsible, intelligent and full of determination. However, you may need to be mindful of overworking yourself or your need for perfection. Remember to take time off when needed and give yourself grace. This year, make it a practice to appreciate the spiritual or intangible treasures of your life, in addition to the tangible things you love.