Some of you may be aware that in addition to being an international crew agent, I also offer a range of CV services. Now before you tune out – I’m not trying to sell you anything. Quite the opposite, I’d rather see more crew take the time to create their own CVs as it’s a little bit of a reflection of their own personalities. So I’m going to start you off with some advice on how to make sure you’re making the most of your resume. What qualifies me to give this advice? Well I’ll be honest. Absolutely nothing. Apart from 17 years in the business, and an unhealthy obsession with studying strange and unusual topics like CV psychology. Yes, it’s a thing, and yes, I know a lot about it… And yes, thank you for noticing, I AM a massive nerd.

First off let me explain WHY you need a good CV. I hear a lot of people complaining that they don’t need to include certain things on their CVs because they’d rather explain it all face to face but in this modern digital age, let’s face it… you are probably applying online and your application is going to that captain or recruiter with potentially hundreds of others. You need to ensure your CV speaks to the reader, connects with them and really showcases your skills, experience and personality to make sure you make it to the short list.

Remember:

Your CV is a VITAL tool in the employment process.

It’s your FIRST CONTACT with a prospective employer.

You only get ONE CHANCE to make a good first impression!

Grab attention and make sure yours stands out from the crowd.

Use these tips and hints to make sure you get to interview stage.

CV photos

I have so much to say about this that it’s going to come soon in a full article by itself. So make sure you stay tuned!

Personal Info

Make sure this is always up to date. Include: DOB, nationality (visa info if applicable), contact info (including country code), location, availability. Put this in a clearly visible location at the top. Do not title your CV “Curriculum Vitae”. We know what it is – put your name there instead and your job title/qualification.

Profile/Objective

Keep it brief and concise – a few lines about what you’re currently aiming to achieve, and why. Consider mentioning long term plans too. Tell us why you’re the one we should hire.

Qualifications

List your certs starting with highest or most recent. Consider adding expiry dates if applicable. Don’t worry about school exams unless maritime related, they’re not super relevant for yachting jobs (and if they weren’t very good it’s a great way to forget about them!).

Experience

Here’s where you get to wax lyrical about your relevant experience. Normally on a CV we say start with most recent and go backwards but there are a few exceptions to this. E.g. you had a yacht job but took a couple of years out for personal reasons to pursue land-based stuff or studies etc, so start with most relevant experience and then you can talk about the rest.

Remember this is your selling point, think about what you’ve achieved in your jobs which will help you get hired for the job you’re applying for, and focus on that.

If this is your first yacht job, think about transferrable skills. E.g. Applying for stew roles? Bring attention to any housekeeping, service, customer/client interaction you’ve have.

References

Include 3 references: name, job title, vessel (or company) name, and contact details. Make sure they give permission for you to share this info, and that they’re happy to be contacted. Every time you look for work, check in with your references again. You never know, they might have a job for you.

General

Never delete old jobs. Each time you update your CV, spend a little time reviewing it and summarise older stuff that perhaps isn’t so relevant to where you are now, and where you want to go.

Pick a professional and readable font. If you use comic sans you’re getting deleted. Be careful you don’t go too small, if you make it hard to read then people won’t. It’s as simple as that.

Two pages is fine for a CV – if you’re brand new to yachting then one is probably enough but after a few years, it’s pretty much impossible to include everything on just one.

So what now?

So following all this info, if you’re feeling a little overwhelmed and still don’t know where to start, or maybe you just hate admin tasks… you can let me do it all for you. I will work with you to select the right template, and to present the right content to help you further your career. Why choose me? 15+ years as a well-respected Crew Agent, journalist, copywriter and CV expert. I’m yachting focused – and can help YOU achieve your career goals.