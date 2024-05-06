The first half of the day is buzzing with energy, giving us a chance to start the week off right. However, with tomorrow's new moon on the way, we might want to use today to tie up loose ends and make plans for what's next. For those of us who have been feeling stuck or unhappy, today's cosmic weather encourages us to examine our personal narrative and consider adopting a more self-empowering perspective. Today could provide us with a pathway to greater confidence and fulfillment. By the late afternoon, the day shifts to a slower pace, inspiring us to chill and go with the flow.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Embrace your individuality. You were born to lead, not follow.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Focus on the things that you can control and allow the rest to work itself out.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Being part of a group, team or organisation can demand a lot of time and energy. Make sure to set aside some time for yourself.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

There's a lot you can handle or accomplish on your own, but allowing others to help you can be just as rewarding - and perhaps more productive.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Practice a "live and let live" approach with others. It could save you some unnecessary frustration.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

The truth might not always be pretty, but it is empowering.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Don't be afraid to be vulnerable. Your strength lies in authenticity.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Take good care of your well-being. Avoid letting others push your buttons.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

It might be a lazy start to the day, but you'll find your groove soon enough.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

You may find yourself in the spotlight today due to your talents or courage. Let your light shine.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Trust your gut. It'll tell you exactly what you need to know or do.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

If there's something you want, now's a good time to ask.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

No matter what you do, you always strive to do your best. For this reason, you can often be found at the top of your class. The amount of detail and discipline you put into your work ensures that whatever you touch is successful. You have discriminating taste, and you don't settle for less than you deserve or want. When it comes to your friends and family, your love knows no bounds. This year calls on you to find a better balance between how much you do for others and how much you do for yourself. Prioritise your needs.