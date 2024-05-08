Picking up from yesterday's favorable new moon, the positive vibes and productive energy continue. Today is useful for just about anything we choose, whether it's taking care of work and responsibilities, enjoying leisurely activities, or tending to our emotional and physical well-being. We can expect the day to be especially beneficial for handling money-related matters, working creatively or innovatively, and connecting with people. For the latter, the evening hours are perfect for gatherings and group events or catching up with friends.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

An opportunity could arrive by way of someone you know.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

A bold move or decision could work out well for you.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

If you're uncertain about something, give it a little time. The clarity you need will soon arrive.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

This could be a good time to join a group or organization whose mission aligns with your values. You can make some new friends, too.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Today presents a great opportunity for networking and community-building. You can also find success with livestreaming or a public presentation or performance.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

You can teach and inspire people with your knowledge or wisdom.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

If you've been working to make improvements in your professional life or with your wellness, you will soon discover just how much progress you've made.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

People may be more helpful or friendly to you than you might expect. Assume the best in others.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

You should find the day to be very productive, especially when it comes to meetings or discussions.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Indulging in fun, romance and creativity can be enjoyable for you and good for your well-being.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Take it easy today. You deserve a break.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Your intuition is always right. Follow it.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You possess a deep understanding of others. People often come to you for advice because you're so intelligent and insightful. You're a great teacher and a a natural conversationalist. You're caring and thoughtful. You take pride in your work, and you encourage others to do the same. You excel at turning abstract ideas into something concrete. You have a curious mind that's always eager to learn. This year calls on you to follow your heart. It will lead you to some amazing opportunities and experiences.