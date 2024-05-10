Much of today is great for activities centered on learning, planning and problem-solving, and connecting with others. We'll find that we can get much accomplished with a little brainpower and some help from our friends. The fast-paced energy of the day begins to slow down toward the evening, as the cosmos call on us to take a timeout. While the evening hours can be good for leisure and relaxation, we might want to avoid partying too hard or overcommitting our time, as it might end up being more mentally taxing than we might realise.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Doing what you can to get a jump on the day will not only set you up for success, but it will also give you an opportunity to kick back and relax later.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

You don't need to rush your decision-making process. The answers will reveal themselves soon enough.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Embrace the love and support you get from your friends, and avoid getting caught in the trap of self-doubt.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

When it comes to your career or being in a position of leadership, you know exactly what you need to do. Follow your gut.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

You never know who you might be able to help with a word of encouragement or an insightful observation. Share your wisdom with others.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

You might be presented with an offer or opportunity. Before you accept, make sure that it's legit, especially if you're partnering with someone else.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Your generosity is a gift, but don't overextend yourself to others today.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Yes, there's work to be done, but don't overdo it. You need a break.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

It can be fun to meet and connect with people. However, knowing when to take a step back and turn inward can help you conserve your energy.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

If you have a backlog of work to finish, you can accomplish much today. Hopefully, this will allow you to spend time with loved ones without work on your mind.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Expect your wittiness and charm to be a hit today. Meanwhile, don't undersell your talents.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

A financial matter should work out well for you. If there's something you want, be confident in going after it.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You may not wear your heart on your sleeve, but deep down, you're loving and tender. It's your strength and bravery that often shines through. Still, those who know you best know how giving you are. You frequently realise your goals because you have the guts to do it. You're a go-getter and a high achiever. There's hardly anything that you can't do. This year, give yourself permission to be pickier about what you invest time and energy in. And if there's something you need to move on from, you'll be able to do so as well.