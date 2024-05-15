The tension in the air is so thick that it will be virtually impossible to ignore. It's the kind of energy that's just ripe for petty bickering and a foul mood, which could hinder our ability to get along and work together with others. On a more positive note, the bad vibes begin to dissipate by the evening, helping us to get back on track. The lines of communication will open, too, allowing for connection, compromise and problem-solving. The evening hours can also be useful for tackling routine chores and doing anything that engages our mind.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Being inflexible or overly stubborn most likely won't get you what you want. Try a different approach.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Moodiness is often a signal that your body, mind and spirit need some extra attention.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Don't feel pressured to make a speedy decision, as you may be lacking the clarity you need. The answer will arrive in due time.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

You might find that you have a lot more in common with someone than you thought.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

It may be time to let an old image of yourself go. Embrace a different side of yourself.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Beware of the voice of self-doubt. Trust yourself.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Don't allow insecurity or the fear of uncertainty to get in your way. Engaging with spiritual wisdom can help you find both calm and courage.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Being true to who you are will allow the right people to find you.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

You may need to adopt a more practical approach in pursuing your goals or ideas.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Be mindful of absorbing other people's negative energy. Look for anything that gives you hope instead.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

You may need a break from people today. It's a good time to take a step back and turn your attention inward.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Today could be overwhelming. Ask for assistance or support, and you'll likely get what you need.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

Your ambition and drive are unmatched. You pride yourself on your achievements and hard work. When you commit to something, you give it your all. You're trustworthy and reliable, often providing a place of safety and comfort for the people you love. Those who know you best appreciate your grounded and approachable vibe, your dry wit, and your caring heart. This year, passion and fearless vulnerability will be the keys to your success. Reach down deep into yourself, and you will find what you need.