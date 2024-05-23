Since full moons signal a turning point or a time when we're closing out a chapter in our lives, today's inspiring full moon is here to help us let go of limitations, self-doubt and negativity. We're encouraged to focus on the positive, surround ourselves with people who uplift us, and be open to new experiences. For some of us, this full moon may aid us in taking a much-needed leap of faith toward what we want. There's also a celebratory vibe to today's cosmic weather that reminds us to practice gratitude for the good things we have.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Travelling could lead to luck or opportunity. On a similar note, you could also have an experience today that renews your sense of hope.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

The odds are in your favoUr when it comes to a money matter. Too, an investment you've made may turn out to be worth it.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

If it's time to move on from a relationship, it will be abundantly clear. If it's time to take a connection to the next level, this will be clear, too.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

You could reach a resolution with an issue concerning your professional life or your wellness.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Your talent or creativity may attract attention. Enjoy the spotlight. Meanwhile, a fun evening out could put some joy in your heart.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Not every problem is yours to fix, and that's OK. Let others solve their own issues.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

You might have a conversation that leads to something great. Also, there could be news in your inbox that you're very happy to receive.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

A new job or extra income might be on the horizon.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

You may be pleasantly pleased with the progress that you're making in your life. If not, it's never too late to start.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Don't hang on to the past. Trust where you are on your journey.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

You've got folks who are rooting for you. Expect a powerful reminder of how much you are loved.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

You may be feeling good about a job well-done or a goal that you were able to hit. Pat yourself on the back.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're perceptive and intelligent. You're also resourceful and creative. Whenever you're faced with an obstacle or a challenge, you think your way through it. Your can-do attitude and your ability to adapt to whatever life tosses your way are also characteristics that help you to succeed. Many people find you easy to talk to because you have such a pleasant and cheerful personality. You have a natural charm that folks can't resist. This year, you can reach new heights with the help of a key partnership or connection.