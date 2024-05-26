After an action-packed couple of days, today gives us an opportunity to slow down and catch our breath. With the help of the calm and grounded energy that's currently present, the day bodes well for self-care, especially for our physical well-being. If work is the aim for today, we can expect to get a lot done since productivity will be high. This can be a good time for catching up on tasks or chores that we've been putting off or haven't had time to do. The early afternoon and evening can also be useful for resolving tough problems or handling stressful situations.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

What are some tasks or responsibilities you can take care of today that will make your week ahead go smoother?

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

You might enjoy a day trip or being outdoors. Even taking a short stroll or sitting in the park will do.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

You might be more in the mood to rest and reflect than doing much else today. Grant yourself the opportunity to do so.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Connect with friends or consider joining an activity group. Community is what you need.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

You may have useful advice or words of wisdom to share with others. There's much that people can learn from you.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Taking a class or workshop could be a source of fun, particularly if it's creative or helps you tap into the kid within you.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

A serious but heartfelt conversation with someone close to you might be necessary. You can achieve a resolution that you both can be happy with.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Perhaps it's time to clean out your inbox and return calls and messages. It will be one less thing to worry about.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Slow down and take a few moments to nourish your mind and body.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Center joy for today. Take yourself out on a date. Start a DIY project. Engage with your playful side.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Your intuition is particularly strong today. Tune in.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

If you need help, ask for it. Folks will show up for you.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You don't run away from hard work. You make a plan, and you get it done. Your mind is sharp, and whatever you decide to put it to, you can achieve. You pay attention to the details, putting great care and thought into your work. You're affable and great with people. It doesn't take much for you to make a friend. Your energy is vibrant, and your positivity is infectious. Anyone who's in your company is guaranteed to laugh and have a good time. This year, you may be moved to conquer one of your fears. Know that the cosmos will lend you the strength, confidence and good luck to make it happen.