It may be difficult to ignore any relationship issues under today's moody skies. However, the cosmos do lend us some support in working them out. While the morning hours may be better spent enjoying our own company, the second half of the day bodes well for heartfelt bonding and connection, even if there's some problems to iron out. In addition to being with family, the day will also be good for catching up on home-related chores and relaxing around the house.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Unplug from social media and give your mind a rest. Also, if you're craving something to do, there's probably a few things around the house that will keep you busy.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Avoid taking a DIY approach today. Call on others for help.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Know your worth. Don't sell yourself short.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

When you do something kind for others, everyone wins - including you.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

You might need a break today, especially if you're feeling socially fatigued. Schedule in some alone time.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Surround yourself with encouraging and loving people today. Enjoy their precious company.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Be mindful of overcommitting your time. Try and take care of what you already have on your plate.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Don't let people's negative vibes bring you down. Shake it off and focus on the positive.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Don't compromise on your boundaries. After all, you put them in place for a reason.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

A much-needed heart-to-heart may help ease any stress or tension that you're feeling.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

When it comes to your heart and who you share it with, be discerning. It'll be beneficial for you.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

It might be nice to get out for some fresh air rather than staying cooped up indoors.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're insightful, clever and smart. You have a way of uplifting people or putting others at ease with your words. You have a kind heart and a warm soul. No matter how old you get, your mission in life is to never stop learning and absorbing new information. Your flirty, fun-loving vibe makes you the friend everyone wants to have and be around. This year, you'll succeed when you stay in alignment with what you value. Don't compromise on your beliefs.