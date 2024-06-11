The vibe for today is tense, as egos could clash. It might be best to give folks a wide berth and stick close to those who have our best interests at heart. A lighthearted, friendly approach may help to quell petty drama or bickering. On a more positive note, if there's a challenge to face or overcome, today's planetary power can aid us in finding the courage and determination that we need to do it. There's a tremendous amount of creative energy to take advantage of as well.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Do your best to go with the flow. It will help you get more accomplished.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Pick and choose your battles. Focus on what truly matters.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Seek out things that bring you joy and laughter. It can help you get out of a bad mood.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

You can't control what others do. Give folks room to be themselves.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Allow others to help you. Don't insist on doing everything yourself.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Avoid doing too much today. Take space to rest and quiet your mind; it will aid your productivity.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Don't let the need for immediate gratification push you to take an unnecessary risk. Be patient.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Try to steer clear of petty drama and bickering. There are more constructive ways to spend your time.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Now may not be the best time to make an important decision, as your thinking might be clouded. Perhaps getting a second opinion or receiving some expert advice will help.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Being flexible is a much better approach than being overly stubborn.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Don't take anything too personally today. If you need a pick-me-up, spend time with someone who makes you happy.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

You might have a lot on your mind. Do something that makes you feel grounded. Lean on the support of your loved ones.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're smart and engaging. Your imagination is rich with ideas, and you pride yourself on being an innovative thinker. You work well with others, and anytime you get to be a part of a group or team with like-minded people, you enjoy yourself. Making friends comes easily for you because of your friendly demeanor and likeable personality. Still, you have no trouble flying solo and doing your own thing when necessary. You're unafraid to challenge anyone or anything that impinges on your personal freedom. This year, try new things and go to places that you've never been. Embrace spontaneity and adventure!