The cosmic weather for today looks calm and quiet, so we shouldn't expect anything out of the ordinary. If a problem or challenge does arise, we can handle it best through the power of teamwork. Friendship and togetherness are also spotlighted today, and we should aim to connect with others for business or for fun. Helping people in any way that we can is encouraged as well. Meanwhile, if life has been feeling out of balance lately, today can be a great time to restore some equilibrium.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Plan to do something interesting with your friend, sibling or partner. Some things you could do together might be taking a workshop, exploring the city or going to an arcade.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Nourish yourself on the inside and out.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Take yourself out on a date. Get a bite to eat, treat yourself with some gifts, or catch a movie.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Staying home to relax might be one of the best things you can do today.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

It's a great day to attend a party, an event or a meetup with friends.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

You might be focused on work or your money today. Whatever you're aiming to achieve, expect a positive outcome.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Traveling or exploring could be restorative for you, even if it's just to get out into the fresh air. Learning or educational activities can also be fun.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

You may be craving some alone time. Do yourself a favor and pencil it into your schedule.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Doing something kind on behalf of humanity or your community will feel good.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

If you have a project you're in charge of or a team that you're leading, you should have an easy time getting others to cooperate. Move with confidence.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Romance could be a highlight for you today.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

You might be feeling a bit tender today. Be gentle with yourself.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're funny, charming and smart. You have a bright, energetic spirit that lights up any room that you're in. You're a true original. You embrace innovation and change. You never ruminate too much about the past because you're always thinking about the future and moving forward. You're often so far ahead of what everyone else is doing that people have to catch up to you. You find kinship with those who are just as quirky and unique as you are. This year should be a magical one for you. Follow your heart!