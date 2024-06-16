Today is ideal for spending time with someone we love. The tenderhearted vibes are also great for charity or volunteer work. Creative projects and hobbies are supported under today's skies, too. Though, for all the good vibes that today offers, there are some trouble areas that we'll still need to monitor. For those of us who struggle with people-pleasing, we may need to be more mindful of setting boundaries today. The same goes for overindulging on things that aren't good for us. With dating, it may be harder to spot red flags, so make good use of common sense.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Think about ways that you can contribute to a humanitarian cause, then put your plan into action.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Be mindful of trying to save people, as you probably won't make much impact. Focus on yourself for now.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

If you're unclear about your next steps in your life or career, perhaps it's a sign to listen to your heart more.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Be mindful of wishful thinking. Practice gratitude for who and what you have in your life right now.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Be wary of giving folks the benefit of the doubt. If you're unsure about something, start asking questions so that you can get the facts.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Setting good boundaries isn't just about recognizing what you aren't willing to do for others; it's about recognising what you're in no position to do for them as well.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Avoid overcommitting your time. Set some time aside that's just for you.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

If you're feeling frustrated with dating, maybe it's time to take a break. On another note, today can be great for creative pursuits.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Dealing with family or a specific family member could be stressful today. Maybe you need to spend some time with a loving friend.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Plans may not go smoothly due to a breakdown in communication. Be patient with others and do the best you can.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Don't settle for less or underestimate yourself.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Your heart may need some healing. Talk to someone you can trust for support.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You have a rich imagination and an insatiable curiosity. You usually have fascinating ideas, and you enjoy the company of people who can enlighten you or get you to think about something differently. You're always eager to learn and stretch your mind. When it comes to conversation, there's hardly a topic that's off-limits to you. If there's a goal you want to reach, you'll achieve it because of your resourcefulness and determination. This year, you're encouraged to rediscover your passions. Find what feeds your soul.