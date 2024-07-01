It should be a very productive Monday. The current cosmic weather is perfect for tackling our to-do list, especially if we have something tedious or challenging to do. The day is particularly useful for handling matters related to money and finance, art and creativity, and love and relationships. Taking time out to care for our physical and emotional well-being is also encouraged. Still, no matter what we're aiming to accomplish, we can expect the cosmos to lend us the determination, drive and resources we need to be successful.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Expect positive developments with a matter concerning your money, family or home. If you need to make a decision about in any of these areas, go with the most practical option.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

You can achieve whatever you put your mind to today.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Carve out some alone time from your schedule so you can use it to create, plan, or study. Get rid of the distractions so you can focus on what's really important.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

You may be closer to achieving your goals than you might realise. Keep going!

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Your work or your responsibilities might be extremely stressful today. Don't try to plow through it. Give yourself a break.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

There's much you can teach others with your wisdom and expertise. You can be a source of inspiration.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

You may be rewarded or recognised for your hard work or leadership.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

You could find success through a joint effort or a partnership opportunity.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

It's time to clean up and get organised. If you have work that's been piling up, it's an ideal day to take care of it.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

The day is ripe for fun, creativity and romance. When it comes to your professional life, courage and imagination will help you make an impact.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Putting your health and wellness first will give you the steam that you need to handle everything else.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Shamelessly promote yourself, your ideas or your business. People will respond favorably.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

If there's something that you want, you're going to move mountains to get it. However, because of your charm and appeal, you can simply magnetise what you desire. Whatever you feel, you feel it in your core. This makes you an incredibly loyal and passionate person who invests a lot of time and energy into who and what you love. However, you're also learning how to better let go of negative feelings and situations that you've outgrown. This year, it's time to make some of your wishes come true. Set your intentions and go for the gold.