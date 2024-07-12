Relationships are spotlighted today, as there could be some hiccups or issues that could hinder our ability to successfully work together or get along. We may need to be mindful of allowing our pride or ego get the better of us. A willingness to cooperate and be flexible can help resolve potential conflict. At the same time, there may be a need to reinforce personal boundaries in some cases. For those of us who struggle with confidence issues, we should avoid looking to others for validation or approval.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Being a part of a team might be more beneficial than going it alone.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Sometimes it's OK to allow someone else to take the lead. Try to be a team player.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Honesty is the best policy. Sometimes it's necessary to speak the hard truth and facts.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

There's a strong chance that a money matter will work out exactly the way you want.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Good communication is the key to a successful partnership. Tell a friend or family member what's on your mind.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Avoid sacrificing your happiness or well-being for others. Take care of yourself.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Don't worry about what everyone else says or what they're doing. Follow your own lead.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Don't be afraid of rejection. What's meant for you will be yours.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Not everyone is going to share your opinions, and that's OK.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

If there's something you want, today may help you to quickly manifest it.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Avoid getting into petty disagreements. Focus on what's truly worth your time.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

When it comes to being of help or service to others, know your limits. Don't overextend yourself.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

Gifted with ingenuity, charm and determination, you make the hard work look easy. Thanks to your razor-sharp instincts and can-do attitude, you know exactly what needs to be done and how to make it happen. You tend to feel your best when you're doing what you love or looking after the people you love. This year, you're reminded to pay more attention to your needs. Work on healing yourself from the inside out.