It might take some extra effort and energy to get the day started, but once we find our flow, it should be smooth sailing from there. The cosmos present us with another productive and upbeat day that's perfect for just about anything we have on our agendas. In keeping with the theme of change and transformation that began at the start of the week, today inspires us toward new ideas, experiences and opportunities. We're encouraged to grab life by the horns and push forward.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

If you get into the habit of expecting that good things to happen to you, then they will.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

A new approach or mindset might be the key to achieving your goals or finding fulfillment.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

You might receive an unexpected show of support or experience an act of kindness. Someone's looking out for you.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Courage and resourcefulness will get you where you want to be. Believe in yourself and what you can do.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Expect a burst of creative energy today. Put it to good use.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Your intuition will point you in the right direction and help you meet authentic people along the way.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Your popularity is on the rise, which could bring new opportunities your way.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

If you're currently in talks or negotiations about money, you should be able to reach a happy outcome.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Your advice or wisdom may be just what people need. Share from your heart.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Take time to rest and map out your next move. For the best results, enlist the help of others.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Working with a coach or an accountability partner could aid you in reaching your wellness goals. A group fitness class could also be an option.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Breaking your to-do list down into more manageable goals can help you stay on task and keep your stress levels low.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You adhere to a strong moral code and never compromise on your integrity. You strive to make the world a better place, whether it's through caring for others or sharing your art. People admire you because of your charm, compassion and wisdom. You stand up for what you believe in, and you don't back down. Through your words and actions, you teach the rest of us what the power of love can do. This year calls on you to make your well-being your main focus so that you can have the fuel you need to do everything else you want to do.