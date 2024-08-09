It might feel more like the weekend than a workday under today's pleasant skies. However, if there are obligations to meet, the cosmic weather should provide us with the motivation necessary to get the job done. Since partnerships are also spotlighted, we should be able to find the cooperation we need from others to accomplish the goals we've set for the day. Toward the evening, the energy peters out a bit, which may leave us feeling zapped. Rest, relaxation and low-key fun are probably the best options for tonight.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

There's fun and flirty energy in the air, which could light up your love life. You can also find success with a team project. Let your charm and wit shine through.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

If you use the day for organizing, cleaning, and completing leftover work, you'll be doing the day right.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

You could experience a win with something you've been working on. Perhaps it's a creative project or an educational aspiration.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Don't neglect your need for nourishment and care. Be kind to yourself.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

It's an ideal time to review your goals and make adjustments as needed. Meanwhile, a chat with a friend or sibling could be comforting or inspiring.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

You may be unexpectedly rewarded for the good that you do for others. Keep up the great work!

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Being around positive, fun-loving and creative people can rub off on you. Aim to spend time with some today.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Working alone or enjoying time to yourself can aid or improve your productivity.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Be kind and encouraging toward others. You never know who needs it.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

While there may be much for you to do, make sure that you acknowledge how much you've already done.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

You're in need of fun and lively entertainment. Ask your partner or friend to tag along.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Partnering up with others could help make your life easier.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're undaunted by failure or setbacks. In your social circles, chances are, you're the life of the party. You always have a hearty laugh or a warm hug to offer. You're the kind of person who can brighten up someone's day just by being yourself. You live life with great enthusiasm, which may have led you to lots of interesting and enlightening experiences. As a result, you may be wise beyond your years with plenty of insight and knowledge to share with others. This year, commit to picking up a new skill, language or interest. Maybe make a new friend!