Today is abuzz with energy, which can be useful for those of us in need of a big burst of motivation. On the downside, the atmosphere is also ripe for arguments, mishaps and mental exhaustion. If we want to make the most of today, we should aim to be thoughtful with our words and actions. Knowing our limits will be helpful, too. Meanwhile, an upbeat, playful approach could help ease tensions, as we're encouraged not to take ourselves too seriously. Refusing to entertain petty behavior will also be useful for getting through the day.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Stay off social media, or refrain from making snarky quips or opinionated statements. Channel your energy into something creative instead.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Avoid making a risky investment with your money. Too, take care not to blow through your budget or allow your emotions to drive your spending.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

You may be raring to go, but others might not be feeling as enthusiastic. Bringing a little humor or witty banter into the equation might help.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

You might be short on energy. Prioritize what's most important and put the rest off for another day.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

If social fatigue becomes a problem, spending some quality time with yourself may be more stress-free.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

You can make a lot of progress with a goal. However, it may take some time to see the full results.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

If you have a dream that you're trying to make come true, look to your community or network for help.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Feelings of envy or insecurity could be an issue. Take a moment to acknowledge your strengths and unique gifts.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Steer clear of petty drama and people who push your buttons. You've got better things that deserve your time.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

You might have a tremendous amount of work to do. Perhaps it's time to start identifying the obligations you need to step away from so that you're not spread thin.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

If you're tempted to take a risk on something, make sure it will be worth it. Getting a second opinion could be useful.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

An issue concerning your home or family might be especially frustrating. As you work to resolve the issue, take time out for self-care.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're an ambitious and hardworking person. When it comes to your most cherished bonds, you're deeply loving and loyal. Most of the time, only those who are closest to you have the privilege of knowing your tender and nurturing side. Everyone else knows you for your tenacity and courage. Your quick wit, take-charge attitude, and fierce determination enable you to achieve your goals. If there's a problem, you'll often be the one to find a solution. This year, the calculated risks you take will help you manifest the kind of life that you want.