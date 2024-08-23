Although the planet Mercury is still in retrograde and slowing down our progress, today's can-do vibes still provide us with the opportunity to get a lot done. We just need to make sure that anything on our to-do lists for the day concerns past or existing projects, or a work in progress. By the time that the evening arrives, many of us will be in the mood to relax and enjoy ourselves. The latter part of the day bodes well for evening entertainment and fun with friends and family.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

The timing is ideal for cleaning out your inbox and following up with people regarding pending concerns.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

You're in need of quiet time. Fit some into your schedule today.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

If you have a friend you have been meaning to reach out to, give them a call or drop them a line.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Stay on top of important financial business so that it doesn't get lost in the shuffle.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Revisit an idea or a creative project. You may be able to give it a new life.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

It's a good day for catching up on your reading or engaging in an activity that supports your spiritual or emotional wellness.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Progress can be made with a team-based project. You'll find it easier to get folks on the same page.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

There's a chance you could reconnect with a former colleague, co-worker or classmate. They may have an opportunity for you or helpful advice to share.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

It might be nice to revisit one of your favorite places. You might leave feeling more optimistic or inspired.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

An important conversation with a family member may be necessary. The lines of communication are open, so expect it to go well.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

There may be a contract or an agreement on the table. You don't have to accept the first offer - negotiate instead.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Taking care of those tedious chores that you've been putting off can help your life run a lot smoother.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're kindhearted and understanding of others. People may often seek your wise counsel and encouragement. You believe that everyone should do their part to make the world better, and you are always doing your best to show up for your friends and community. As a goal-oriented person, you aim high, and you work hard to reach your goals. You take great pride in your discipline and dedication, but you're also learning how to let yourself make mistakes without judgement. This year, expect a much-needed shift in your life, as you're called toward a more self-empowered and authentic way of living.