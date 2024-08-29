Love and relationships are spotlighted today, as the cosmos encourage us to join forces with others. Whether we're looking for love or seeking to strengthen our existing relationships, today is ideal for acting on our intentions. We'll find people to be supportive, which will be especially helpful for collaborative projects and community-building. Spending time with family and friends will be rewarding. Doing our part to help others and spread some goodwill around are also great ways to harness today's energy.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Connect or spend time with someone you love. The good vibes will nourish you both.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Today should be very productive for you. Whatever goals you set for the day, there's a strong chance that you'll hit your mark.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Your talent or creativity may catch someone's attention. Perhaps it could lead you to a new job or more money.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Your strength and determination will enable you to handle any challenges you experience today. The love and support of your family will help, too.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

It's a good time for a heart-to-heart conversation. You should be able to find common ground with the help of a discussion.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Partner with people who align with your values, and you'll find success and community.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Do something nice for yourself. Make self-care a must.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

You're in need of some happy solitude. Plan yourself an escape.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

You may be moved to help out a friend. Being able to show up for someone you care about is the definition of love.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

It's a great day for a meeting or an interview because you'll be poised to make a great impression.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Let your love of learning guide you to new experiences. Additionally, a workshop or class can aid you in honing your craft.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

A budding romantic connection could blossom into something more. On a separate note, you may find success with a joint project or collaboration.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

Just about any problem you come across, you can think your way through. Not only are you smart, but you can adapt to any situation that you're in. Others often admire you for your intellect and discipline. You're a great conversationalist, too. When it comes to achieving your goals, you strategise and never take unnecessary risks. You know how to blend pragmatism with imagination. You can dream up ideas, but you also put in the work to make those dreams real. This year, you can accomplish more with the help of others than you can alone. Don't underestimate the power of community.