We're encouraged to take it slow, since today's energy-zapping vibes may leave us feeling unmotivated and exhausted. We can best take advantage of the day by caring for our physical and emotional well-being. For more demanding or time-consuming work, the late morning lends us some cosmic support by boosting our productivity. However, for the rest of the day, it might feel like an uphill battle to get much done. If there's any tasks or obligations that we can afford to put off for another day when we're feeling more energetic, we should take the liberty of giving ourselves a break.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Pay attention to what your body is telling you. You may need to give yourself some extra TLC.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Enlisting the help of others may work better than taking a DIY approach.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Try to focus only on what's necessary. Everything else can wait.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Plans may not pan out today, but this may turn out to be a blessing in disguise.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Be wary of overcommitting. You need some time to yourself.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Others may not be very cooperative. Clear and effective communication may be the key to getting over this hurdle.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Don't sacrifice yourself to make others happy. Put your needs first.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Avoid making comparisons between yourself and others. Someone else's greatness doesn't diminish your own.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Is there a commitment or an obligation that you need to step away from? Sometimes knowing when to quit or move on is the most responsible thing you can do.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

You might not be feeling too optimistic. A friend can cheer you up and brighten your mood.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Trust in yourself and your decision-making. You know what's best for you.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

You may need to be proactive in exercising your boundaries. Just because you can do something doesn't mean you should.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're a capable and clever person. You possess a reservoir of inner strength that keeps you going. Your honesty and insight are well-respected. You're discerning and thoughtful. You know what you want and often have no problems getting it because you're incredibly determined. You're also deeply devoted and loyal to your friends and family; you can usually let your guard down with them. This year, your connections to others will be the secret to your success. Mix, mingle, and start a conversation.