If you live in Mallorca and are into fitness you have probably come across Amy Lauren. A day after she won her latest Bikini Fitness title, we met at Coco’s Deli. Instead of sitting on her proverbial laurels, she was running around her busy café, serving customers, taking orders and instructing a new staff member. I have to admit I was pleasantly surprised.

For those who don’t know you, could you please introduce yourself?

AL: I am a girl that is super interested in fitness and nutrition, and passionate about that. Another element is that I have Coco’s, a healthy breakfast, brunch and lunch café in Portals. For me it is really important that I can project my love of healthy food and Coco’s enables me to do that. I used to be a customer here. When I took over the place, I decided to bring some of the American food trends to the island. I often spend time in LA and at the time I began running this place it was all about the keto diet there, so I decided to introduce keto dishes on my menu too. I also wanted to focus on marketing, so I brought over the idea of printed images on your coffees etc.

My “We are a Matcha a day” business is about ceremonial Matcha blends sourced from Japan. I also have a Youtube channel that I started during COVID. It focussed on at home workouts. Over the years this developed into Trendy Talk, a series of health and wellness focused podcasts, with a few exceptions where I interview interesting local people as well. Finally, I am a bikini fitness model and I have just won my fourth title in as many competitions.

That’s why we are here. Congratulations once again! Tell me about it, how and why did you get into bikini fitness?

AL: Thank you. I was a professional golfer when I was younger. I left school in order to compete professionally, on one condition by my parents - I had to study something as well. So I chose fitness and nutrition. Following my parents’ divorce, I left golf and got into personal training, literally hustling for customers by posting my flyers on lampposts all over Portals. I started with just three customers, they recommended me further and it snowballed from there. Following a painful break up, this time my own, I started to compete. I did it for myself, but also for all the other girls out there who were not sure of themselves and who needed a boost of confidence. If I could do it, everyone could! My last competition was a regional one, in Tarragona, on September 1. I won the 1st place for the fourth time.

You do look incredibly fit. How do you prepare for a competition like that?

AL: Thank you. I train daily at Mega Sport, before each competition I also practice posing at Fit Club, I eat well, without denying myself an occasional treat. And I plan well.

We met at an IWD event where you spoke about running five diaries. Your motto “Just get your s**t together!” inspired me too to make some changes in my life.

AL: I am glad to hear that! You do need to be organised to do what I do, but you also have to love it and allow yourself to live a little. I don't weigh my food; I am not like a robot about it all.

What are your plans for the future?

AL: Fitness wise, if I feel well and ready, I will enter an international Bikini Fitness competition, held in Alicante in October. Regarding my other businesses, I keep bees in Germany and soon I will be bringing to Mallorca my raw organic honey blended with premium grade ceremonial Matcha I mentioned above. So, watch this space!

Is there no end to your entrepreneurial spirit? Thank you for your time.

AL: Hahaha… There won’t be, for as long as I do what I love! Thank you for coming!