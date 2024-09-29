If we're feeling overwhelmed, today provides us with an opportunity to find a sense of calm. One way we can achieve this is by tuning into our bodies and taking time out to nourish ourselves with exercise, nutritious food and rest. There are also grounding techniques, like deep breathing, journal writing, or being out in nature, that can aid us in soothing our mind and spirit. Additionally, doing mundane chores like laundry or getting rid of clutter can be useful for clearing our head and lightening up our mood.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Doing something kind for your loved ones can bring a smile to their face - and yours.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

A romantic evening may be on the schedule, whether you're partnered or hoping to meet someone new.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Enjoy time at home and away from the crowd. If you're in the mood for company, connect with your family.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Love and romance are in the stars for you, and so is an afternoon of creative fun!

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

It's a great day for catching up on work or home-related chores. It may give you peace of mind afterward.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

There may be some new or interesting things to do in your neighborhood. Find something you like!

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Carve out time for yourself today. You need a break.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

If you receive an invitation to attend a gathering or an event, go! The timing is also ideal for sharing your art or content, whether it's on social media or with an audience IRL.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

There may be a situation that requires you to step in and take the lead in resolving it. A calm, grounded and intuitive approach will work best.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

A mini getaway or excursion by yourself or with a friend could give you a chance to rest and reset.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

You can give yourself one less thing to do by taking care of your financial planning for the week, month or year ahead.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

If your aim is to meet new people or reignite your love life, know that you've got the support of the cosmos on your side.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're an innovative and resourceful person. Whatever you envision, you can achieve. You care a lot about fairness, and you always do your best to treat people with care and respect. You have the heart of a romantic. Love is important to you. Because you're so self-motivated, you don't hesitate to go after what you want. People often follow your lead because you're both charming and incredibly smart. This year, spend more time enjoying your own company. It will benefit you in more ways than one.