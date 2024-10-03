Even though we might be feeling the aftershocks of the eclipse, there's still a bit of positive and hopeful energy in the air that we can enjoy. We can harness some of this positivity through the power of teamwork and togetherness. Being in the company of close friends, loved ones, and collaborators is where we'll find comfort, solutions and support. The current astrological weather is most useful for projects, plans and activities that are people- or group-oriented.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

You're in need of laughs and lighthearted conversation. Finding it should be easy.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

A challenging work or wellness issue can change for the better. Give it some time.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

You've got a little bit of luck on your side today! Expect something good to come your way.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Spending time in the comfort of your home or with your family can help recharge your batteries.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Connect with your friends. Having a community to lean on for support is key.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Expect to receive promising news regarding money or your career.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

A belief in yourself enables you to succeed. Take advantage of the feel-good energy in the air.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Catch up on your sleep. Enjoy some quiet time to yourself.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

You may be able to get more accomplished with the help of others than you will going it alone.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

If there's a project or goal you're working on, you may receive a sign or an acknowledgement that you're on the right track.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Get outdoors and enjoy the fresh air. A change of environment can lift your spirits.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Change may not always be pleasant, but more times than not, it's good for you.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You can be cooperative, friendly and accommodating, but you're no follower. Being true to your individuality is necessary for your happiness. You may even have a bit of a rebellious spirit. Your imaginative way of thinking enables you to create and experiment with ease. No matter what you do, you're always going to bring your own personal flair to it. Wherever you go, you bring your unique point of view to the situation. This year, the sky is the limit. Reach for the moon!