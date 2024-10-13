Today might be noticeably moody. It could be easy to allow our emotions to get the best of us. If we want to avoid potential drama, we should be careful of making a big deal out of trivial matters. We should also enlist the help of our intuition for healthy decision-making. When it comes to socializing, it might be a good idea to engage with those who bring out the best in us. In addition, we're encouraged to pause, breathe, and participate in activities that enable us to care for our emotional well-being.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

There's no need to fight every battle you come across. Recognize when to call a time-out.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Avoid getting into unnecessary power struggles with others. Harness the power of teamwork.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Be wary of spending too much time minding other people's business. Focus on your own.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Don't let negative people rain on your parade. Do what makes you happy.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Put everyone on hold and just spend time with your close family and friends. If you prefer to be solo, enjoying a relaxing day at home will be good for you.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Instead of insisting that everything needs to be done your way, why not find a healthy compromise?

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

It's a great day to invest in your self-care and tend to your home, car, or whatever else matters to you.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

There may be something in your heart that you need to share. Speak your truth!

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Take a break from social media. Avoid conversations with people who drain you. Pull inward, meditate, rest, and give yourself some time to exhale.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

You don't always have to be right. Others may have valuable feedback, ideas or insight, too.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Try not to expect the worst. Focus on the most positive outcome, do what you can to achieve it, and let the rest work itself out.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Go where you'll find joy, inspiration and hope. Connect with people who lift your spirits.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You have an affinity for anything that feeds your mind, like reading, writing, or crafting works of art. You excel at solving problems and developing brilliant ideas. Conversation and witty humour come naturally to you. You have a way of bringing people together with your friendly vibe, love for socialising, and interest in various topics. Forever the multitasker, you may have several projects that you're working on simultaneously, but you may need to be careful of overextending yourself. This year, you can best improve and care for your well-being by saying "no" more often.