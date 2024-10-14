There's a buzzy energy to the day that could be good for trying new things. Unfortunately, this is where the positive vibes stop. Under these bumpy skies, there could be a rise in conflict or tension with others. Relationships will be put to the test, as longstanding problems within our connections demand a resolution. People could act out or intentionally stir the pot, causing unnecessary drama and petty bickering. Taking ownership of our own feelings and actions, instead of blaming and shaming others, can help us handle any issues in a mature, responsible way.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

People might attempt to push your buttons, but you don't have to take the bait. Let things roll off your shoulders.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Be mindful of trying to cram too many things into one day. If you must do it all, at least ask for help.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Be practical with your decision-making. Focus on long-term rewards.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

If you're feeling moody, try not to take it out on others. Be responsible for your own happiness.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

If you're upset about something, take time to get to the root cause of it so that you can handle the situation correctly.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Be mindful of placing unrealistic expectations on others. Allow people to be themselves.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Before you dive headfirst into a new project, job or commitment, make sure it's the right fit for you.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

You might be taken aback by someone's strange behavior. Recognise that it says more about them than you.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

There may be a chance that you're feeling a bout of social fatigue today. Lay low and recharge your batteries.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Try not to be so hard on folks. Exercise patience and understanding.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Don't spread yourself thin. You may need to reprioritise the items on your to-do list.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Be firm with your boundaries. Conserve your energy and resources.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're a free-spirited soul. Partnership may be important to you, but you still need room to think for yourself and pursue your own interests. You can be flexible and cooperative with others, but you often do best with people who encourage your independence and appreciate your authenticity. You enjoy keeping yourself busy and your mind active. Boredom is something you go to great lengths to avoid. However, you are also learning that there's a lot of value in quiet and stillness. This year, "less is more" is the motto, as you're called to work smarter, not harder.