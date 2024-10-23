The moody, broody energy continues, but if we're willing to keep our heads down and focus on the work we need to do, we can keep drama and frustration to a minimum. The day is best spent on matters concerning home, family and financial security. The current planetary vibes are also good for doing work that involves helping and caring for others, as well as the arts. Since our emotions may be heightened at this time, we're encouraged to take good care of our mental health and seek mood-boosting tools, activities and entertainment.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

It's a great time for beginning a home-organisation or DIY project. If your family is stressing you out, ramp up your self-care.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Expect a busy day ahead. Your resourcefulness or quick thinking can help you stay above the fray.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Stick a budget when it comes to your money. It could be easy to spend more than you originally anticipated.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Take a chance on something new. You'll be pleasantly surprised. Meanwhile, watch out for impatience.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

It may be time to move on from something that's no longer sustainable or working for you.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

You may be moved to support a humanitarian cause or another worthwhile organisation. Your contribution can make a difference.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

You may be feeling added pressure at work or from someone in a position of authority. Handle the issue as best as you can and try not to take it personally.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

If you're traveling, plan for the unexpected so that you can keep frustration to a minimum.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Try to let go of negative feelings. Find useful ways to deal with stress, anger or grief.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Spend time with someone who cheers you up. Steer clear of petty bickering and drama.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

You can accomplish a lot today, but beware of pushing yourself too hard.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Pursue your passion. Embrace your playfulness. Be your own biggest fan.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You thrive on intimacy and enjoy bonding with the people you love. You also enjoy in-depth conversations and exploring the mysteries of life. You have a knack for understanding people and what makes them tick. You're deeply intuitive, and you don't let your guard down easily. However, when you feel safe enough to be your true self, you open your heart fully to people. You're as magnetic and charismatic as you are brave and resilient. This year, follow your heart, and don't be afraid to take chances. Good fortune is smiling down on you!