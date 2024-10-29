Teamwork and togetherness are highlighted today, although there still may be some issues to work out when it comes to reciprocity and cooperation. On the plus side, the current cosmic weather is good for meetings, group projects, and reconnecting with people from the past. Since we're still waiting for the dust from eclipse season to settle, many of us may be feeling off-balance. So, today is also excellent for engaging in activities that allow us to regain our equilibrium.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Connect with people who support your love for learning and encourage you to grow.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

It's a great day for focusing on your well-being and doing what you can to support your health.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Today's a solid day for romance, whether you're single and looking or in a partnership.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

You may be moved to do something kind for someone you love. Follow your heart.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

You might find refuge in a creative project or hobby. Perhaps it's time to revisit an old idea or reignite a former passion.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

If you're feeling the need to begin a home DIY project or try out some new recipes, give in to the urge.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Allow yourself to open up and share what's in your heart. You might be pleased with how others respond.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

It might feel like you've got a guardian angel on your side today. Count your blessings!

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Reach out and reconnect with someone you've lost touch with or a friend you've been missing.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Your ability to attune to those around you will aid you in accomplishing your goals.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

You never know who you might meet or establish a bond with today. Keep an open mind and heart.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

You could get a chance to collaborate with someone who could help you professionally or financially.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

No matter the kind of obstacles you face, your bravery and unrelenting spirit enable you to overcome them. Still, as determined as you might be, you're learning that you don't have to force things to go your way. Nevertheless, you're always ready to work hard to accomplish your goals. When it comes to relationships, you're sincere, caring and loyal. You always show up for the people you love, and you rarely, if ever, let them down. You're smart and perceptive. You're a skilled problem-solver, and you have the ability to read a person like a book. This year may mark a period of soul-searching. There may be something you need to release so you can make room for the good things that are waiting to enter your life.